Milestone Advisory Partners Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,210 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,946,000 after purchasing an additional 236,264 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 627,289 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,416,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.03 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.26 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.84.

