Milestone Advisory Partners Takes $244,000 Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,463,000 after purchasing an additional 196,420 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,791,000 after buying an additional 113,794 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 3,133.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after buying an additional 1,025,105 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,080,000 after buying an additional 400,392 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 536,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,845,000 after buying an additional 35,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at $31,787,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $896,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $77.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.27. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. Equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.