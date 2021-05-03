MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Down 17.7% This Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $12.14 or 0.00020727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $130.21 million and approximately $6,170.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $335.01 or 0.00572117 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006005 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,576.54 or 0.02692376 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000567 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000745 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,728,641 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

