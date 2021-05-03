Minter Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $79,575.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Minter Network has a market cap of $59.02 million and $79,575.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00065033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.03 or 0.00276979 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.75 or 0.01169193 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00060916 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010188 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,066,309,401 coins and its circulating supply is 3,861,099,834 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam.

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.