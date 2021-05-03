MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,451.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $435,065.37 and $1,451.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,618.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.50 or 0.05403557 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,021.58 or 0.01742744 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.44 or 0.00478404 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.94 or 0.00719806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.71 or 0.00599998 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00084673 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.68 or 0.00429341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004266 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

