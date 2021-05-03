Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,464,800 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the March 31st total of 5,055,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,294.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMTOF opened at $2.74 on Monday. Mitsubishi Motors has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells automobiles and its component parts in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers passenger vehicles and cars; and automobile engines, transmissions, and press parts.

