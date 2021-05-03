Mizuho Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 112.29% from the stock’s previous close.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after buying an additional 318,742 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

