Mizuho Cuts Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $98.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price cut by analysts at Mizuho from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $75.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.14. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $42.74 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,125,000 after buying an additional 76,411 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,542,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,916,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 888,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 533,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 164,475 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

