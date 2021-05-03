Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

MFG stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 395.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,638,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,446,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after buying an additional 226,572 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

