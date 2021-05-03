Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Has $436,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $440,593,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX opened at $290.31 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.08. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

