Mizuho Raises Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target to $90.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.64.

SYNH stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $89.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.53.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. Research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $4,883,067.87. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,772,026 shares of company stock valued at $354,298,532. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,763,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,849.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 418,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after buying an additional 396,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,472,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,116,000 after buying an additional 387,785 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,195,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,505,000 after buying an additional 300,770 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

