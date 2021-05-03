Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys New Stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GPAC opened at $9.78 on Monday. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

