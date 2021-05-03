Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys Shares of 188,161 KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 188,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 2.29% of KINS Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $981,000.

KINS Technology Group stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88.

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

