Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,024 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 194.7% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 46,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 406,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,073,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 152,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $1,516,599.36. Insiders have sold a total of 167,753 shares of company stock worth $1,671,130 in the last three months.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

