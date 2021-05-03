Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $3.59 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 79,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $154.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.