Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 24,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $215.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.