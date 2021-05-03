Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.50. The stock had a trading volume of 213,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,509,565. The company has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of -113.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (up previously from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $3,149,200.00. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,728,566 shares of company stock worth $837,010,594. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

