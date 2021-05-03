Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 19.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after acquiring an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,335,000 after acquiring an additional 675,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at $300,550,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $1,408,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,464,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,816,490.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,728,566 shares of company stock valued at $837,010,594. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $178.82 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of -110.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Brookline Capital Management raised their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.22.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

