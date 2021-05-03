Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 117,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of IYE opened at $26.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $28.88.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

