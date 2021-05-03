Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,797 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE opened at $77.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $152.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average is $78.04.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

