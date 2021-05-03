Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $5.72 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,647 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,049,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,592,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,172 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,223,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,921,000 after acquiring an additional 88,985 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $60.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $61.09.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

