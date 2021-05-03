Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 85,005 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,005 shares during the quarter. Infosys makes up about 0.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Investec cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

