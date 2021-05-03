Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $136.50 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $136.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.69.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

