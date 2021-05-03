Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 1,612 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $71.95 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.50.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.