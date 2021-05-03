Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Monness Crespi & Hardt

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.30.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $108.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.47.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,891,000 after buying an additional 648,987 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 427.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,164,000 after purchasing an additional 621,563 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $47,342,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after acquiring an additional 207,088 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares during the period.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.