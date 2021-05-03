Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,553 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,461,000 after purchasing an additional 335,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,107,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $97.05 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.61.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.26.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

