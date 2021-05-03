Moog Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE MOG.B remained flat at $$85.15 on Monday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Moog has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,064.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $683.95 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Moog from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

