Morgan Stanley Acquires 22,642 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 121.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $150.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.83. The stock has a market cap of $997.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.13 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $228.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.