Morgan Stanley Boosts Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $18.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCL. HSBC downgraded Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.29.

CCL stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,135 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

