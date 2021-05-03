Morgan Stanley Boosts Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target to $47.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.58.

CFX stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. Colfax has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -903.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,517.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $92,342.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,484 in the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Colfax by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,543,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,046,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 314,849 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Colfax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Colfax by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,643,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,850,000 after buying an additional 224,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

