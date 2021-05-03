Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,554,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NexGen Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 843,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 426,243 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 413,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NexGen Energy by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 55,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NXE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $3.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a current ratio of 12.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 2.15. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

