Morgan Stanley Increases DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $50.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

DISH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

DISH stock opened at $44.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $2,090,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

