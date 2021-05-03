Morgan Stanley Increases Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $149.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OSK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Oshkosh stock opened at $124.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.06 and a 200-day moving average of $96.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $130.02.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

