Morgan Stanley Increases Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $148.00

Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.56.

Shares of TER stock opened at $125.08 on Thursday. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,613 shares of company stock valued at $21,656,282. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,612,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 30.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,729,000 after purchasing an additional 138,480 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

