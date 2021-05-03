Morgan Stanley Increases The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $91.00

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TKR. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

NYSE:TKR opened at $83.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.19. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Timken will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Timken by 25.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Timken during the third quarter worth $407,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,151,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

