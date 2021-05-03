Morgan Stanley Raises Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $60.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WERN. Credit Suisse Group raised Werner Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.89.

WERN opened at $46.23 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,871,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $28,420,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $15,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 165.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 507,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after purchasing an additional 316,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

