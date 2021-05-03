Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Shares of URTH opened at $123.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.25. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $82.26 and a twelve month high of $125.50.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.