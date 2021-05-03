Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to report sales of $40,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. Motus GI posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570,000.00 to $630,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.38 million, with estimates ranging from $3.36 million to $3.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motus GI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

NASDAQ MOTS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.24. 65,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,893,590. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

