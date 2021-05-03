MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $644.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will post $644.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $614.10 million to $663.30 million. MRC Global reported sales of $602.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

MRC Global stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. 736,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,645. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a market cap of $775.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 63,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.