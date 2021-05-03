MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

MSA opened at $160.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $101.99 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.76.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 3,323 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $548,660.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,188,922.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $275,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,078,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in MSA Safety by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

