MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Receives $12.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

MSGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSG Networks by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSG Networks by 736.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MSG Networks during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGN opened at $15.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.30. MSG Networks has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. MSG Networks’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSG Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

