M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Short Interest Up 35.1% in April

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 948,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $157.50. 542,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.22. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $164.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Barclays lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.56.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

