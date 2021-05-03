MU Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.30 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,820 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 4.9% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,004,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $64,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.6% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $1,563,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 94.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 55,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

INTC stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $57.28. The company had a trading volume of 298,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,946,070. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average is $55.45. The company has a market cap of $231.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.