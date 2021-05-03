MU Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. PPG Industries accounts for about 4.1% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $646,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PPG Industries by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,792,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,119,000 after buying an additional 172,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $176.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.