MU Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 14,420 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,420 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 3.6% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.29. 278,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,741,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.47. The company has a market cap of $190.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

