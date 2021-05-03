Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s (MURGY) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MURGY stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.98. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $32.73.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

