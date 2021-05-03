Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 885,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

NYSE MYOV opened at $20.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $206,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,025.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $752,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 175,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,935.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,961 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

