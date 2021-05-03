Nancy Hawthorne Sells 1,250 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $28,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nancy Hawthorne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Nancy Hawthorne sold 2,500 shares of Avid Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $58,275.00.

NASDAQ:AVID traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.75. 347,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,909. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,535,000 after acquiring an additional 276,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 70,430 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 246,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 68,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

