National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.82

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$89.82 and last traded at C$89.73, with a volume of 437897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$89.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NA shares. Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$86.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.21 billion and a PE ratio of 14.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$87.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$75.94.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 7.9200002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

