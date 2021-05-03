National Bankshares Cuts Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$10.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FVI. Laurentian lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.06.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$7.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$4.00 and a 12-month high of C$12.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 33,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares in the company, valued at C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant acquired 20,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

